Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $114.33 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 319.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

