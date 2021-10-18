Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

OOMA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,742. The firm has a market cap of $464.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at $2,878,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

