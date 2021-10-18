Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

