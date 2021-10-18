Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $656.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $11.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $8.80 on Friday, reaching $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.12. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $84.92 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.02 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

