Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) PT at $90.61

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

