Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Price Target at C$12.29

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

HBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,604. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.79 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.54.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.07%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

