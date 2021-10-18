Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $69.25

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:TRP opened at $53.68 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

