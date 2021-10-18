BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTGOF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HSBC lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF remained flat at $$1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

