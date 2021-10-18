Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BNR stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,634. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

