BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. BYD has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $72.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

