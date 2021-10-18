BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. BYD has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $72.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

