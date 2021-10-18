C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $16,111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.