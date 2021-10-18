C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 478 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 19.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.