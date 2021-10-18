C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,170 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,843 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Syneos Health stock opened at $87.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

