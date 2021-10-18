CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,100 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 514,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CAI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.95. 109,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,469. CAI International has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $971.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. Analysts forecast that CAI International will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in CAI International by 26.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 168,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.