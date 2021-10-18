Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,908 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $156.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $97.44 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.85.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

