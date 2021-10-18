Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $315.29 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average of $255.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

