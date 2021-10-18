California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.74 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Apollo Global Management worth $24,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,474,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 202,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,790,284 shares of company stock worth $108,634,890. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

