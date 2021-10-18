California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.03 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $184.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

