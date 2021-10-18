California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.56 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Lamb Weston worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LW opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

