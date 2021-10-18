California Public Employees Retirement System Has $30.19 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $30,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Crown by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Crown by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $103.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.39.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

