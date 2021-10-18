California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 868 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $24,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.15. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.