Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $36.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELY stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

