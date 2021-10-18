Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 7.4%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares were up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 159,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,792,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

