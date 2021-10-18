Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

TSE GOOS traded up C$1.06 on Monday, hitting C$48.01. 242,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,347. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.86.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.