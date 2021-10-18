Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.02.

TSE CNQ opened at C$52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$52.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,074,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,358,721.50. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Insiders have sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

