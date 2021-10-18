Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$62.00. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$53.59 and last traded at C$52.53, with a volume of 2419036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.43.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,368,022.31. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 in the last three months.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.27.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.6794379 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

