Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CP opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

