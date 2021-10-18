Capital One Financial Weighs in on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

