Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGJTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.57.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $157.11 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.24.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

