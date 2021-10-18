Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 324,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADNF. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.70 on Monday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

