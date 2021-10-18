CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report $7.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 million and the highest is $8.20 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.25 million to $30.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.26 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

NASDAQ:CASI remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,911. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

