Castle Hook Partners LP Buys 940,253 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,253 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises approximately 8.5% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.92% of Teck Resources worth $111,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 43.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teck Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,685,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.43. 44,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,577. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

