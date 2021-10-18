Castle Hook Partners LP Makes New $267,000 Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after purchasing an additional 550,756 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $42,939,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $40,405,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

SLG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.37. 616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

