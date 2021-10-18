Castweet Reaches Market Cap of $123,727.26 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $123,727.26 and $286.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.10 or 0.00455327 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

