CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund were worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

