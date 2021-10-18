Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.50. 166,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

