Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637 in the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,418. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

