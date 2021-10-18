Centrality (CENNZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $82.03 million and $1.04 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00041728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00196159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00089465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

