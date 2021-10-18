Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $691.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.70. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $290,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,640. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

