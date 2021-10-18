Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Century Aluminum worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $188,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

