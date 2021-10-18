Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,420,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732,821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $56,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.82. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

