ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $23.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.41.

Several research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of CHX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.74 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ChampionX by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ChampionX by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 179,422 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ChampionX by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 512,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

