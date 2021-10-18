Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 743.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG opened at $110.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $111.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

