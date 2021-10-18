Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of LNG traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $111.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,619,000 after acquiring an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

