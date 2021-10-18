Cheviot Value Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 136.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after buying an additional 1,353,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after buying an additional 205,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. 60,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.