Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises about 3.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3,334.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. 3,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,768. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

