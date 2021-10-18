Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 2,803 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $473,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 71,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,033. The company has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.