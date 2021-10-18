China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJJD. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 578.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 92,042 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,381 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

NASDAQ:CJJD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,287. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.