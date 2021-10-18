China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Down 39.3% in September

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 369,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $2.4742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

