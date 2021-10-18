Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $28,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,882.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,835.56. 1,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,100. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,876.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,638.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

